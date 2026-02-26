Confirmed For This Week’s Episode Of AEW Collision (2/28/2026)

All Elite Wrestling has announced the lineup for this week’s episode of “Collision,” which will take place at the Mission Ballroom in Denver, Colorado. The taped show is scheduled to air on Saturday at 8 PM ET on TNT and HBO Max.

In this week’s matches, the Sisters of Sin (Julia Hart and Skye Blue) will face Kris Statlander and “La Mera Mera” Thunder Rosa in a tag team match. The Don Callis Family, consisting of Rocky “Azucar” Romero, Trent Beretta, “The Walking Weapon” Josh Alexander, and “The Murderhawk Monster” Lance Archer, will take on The Death Riders, which includes “The Bastard” PAC, Wheeler Yuta, Daniel Garcia, and Claudio Castagnoli, in an 8-Man Tag Team Match.

Additionally, “The Stone Pitbull” Tomohiro Ishii from The Conglomeration will battle Andrade El Idolo from the Don Callis Family in a singles match.

Other notable matches include Jay Lethal facing Tommaso Ciampa in a singles match, and “Timeless” Toni Storm taking on SkyFlight’s Zayda Steel in another singles bout.

The Don Callis Family’s AEW TNT Champion, “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher, and AEW International Champion, “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, will compete against Top Flight (Dante Martin and Darius Martin) in a tag team match.

The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor) will also be in tag team action.

Furthermore, viewers can expect to hear from AEW World Champion MJF and AEW Women’s World Champion “The Toxic Spider” Thekla.

