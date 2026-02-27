Update On Penelope Ford’s AEW Injury Following Dynamite

As reported earlier by PWMania.com, AEW star Penelope Ford sustained a legitimate injury during her Women’s World Tag Team Championship match on Dynamite this past Wednesday.

She injured her ankle during a Moonsault spot from the top of the ring post to the floor. Dave Meltzer later informed on Wrestling Observer Radio that he received a message indicating that the company was “hoping for the best” regarding Ford’s injury.

According to Bryan Alvarez on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Live, the diagnosis for Ford’s injury appears to be “the best case scenario,” as it seems to be an ankle sprain.

The belief is that she will return to the ring very soon. Alvarez also reiterated his earlier comment on Wrestling Observer Radio that Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron were not at fault for not “catching” Ford during the spot, as her Moonsault is executed in a way that is not designed to be caught by her opponents.

Despite her injury on Dynamite, Ford was seen using crutches in a promo video alongside her MegaBad stablemates, Megan Bayne and Lena Cross, which AEW recently released on social media.

In the video, Bayne informs the Babes of Wrath that they have taken a piece of the champions. However, Ford warns the Babes of Wrath, “Now, you’ve taken a piece of us, but it will be the last thing that you will ever do.”