Original Plans For Tommaso Ciampa’s AEW Debut Revealed

As reported by PWMania.com, AEW star Tommaso Ciampa made his debut with the company on the January 28th episode of Dynamite, where he confronted Mark Briscoe.

According to Fightful Select, sources indicated that Ciampa’s debut was initially scheduled for the January 24th episode of Collision. However, the company needed to tape that episode during the live Dynamite episode on January 21st due to concerns over severe winter weather in Dallas, Texas, that Saturday.

Ciampa was not moved to the alumni section of WWE’s roster page until January 28th, which was several days after he had agreed to terms on an AEW deal and planned to join the company. The report mentioned that Ciampa was “well hidden” until that point.

In his debut match, Ciampa defeated Briscoe to capture the TNT Championship.

He later lost the title to Kyle Fletcher, who defended it against Briscoe at AEW Grand Slam: Australia.