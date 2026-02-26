Backstage Update On Penelope Ford Injury On AEW Dynamite

Last night’s episode of AEW Dynamite featured a title defense by the AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, the Babes of Wrath, comprised of AEW TBS Champion Willow Nightingale and Harley Cameron.

They faced off against “The Megasus,” Megan Bayne, and “Superbad,” Penelope Ford, from the team Megabad. During the match, Ford executed an Asai moonsault onto Nightingale and Cameron, which resulted in an injury that forced her out of the contest.

According to Fightful Select, Ford’s injury has been confirmed as legitimate.

The report also mentioned that AEW had to call an audible from the backstage area to address the situation, leading to a change in the match’s finish to a disqualification (DQ).

It’s unclear how extensive the changes were or who was originally intended to win the match; however, the report indicated that the injury prompted some immediate adjustments to the show, though nothing too drastic.

There is currently no information available regarding the severity of Ford’s injury, but updates will be provided as they become available. Ford had just made her return from a UCL tear in January, which had kept her sidelined for three months.