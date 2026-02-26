Financial Report Breaks Down The Rock’s WWE Earnings

PWMania.com previously reported that TKO announced its fourth-quarter 2025 and full-year earnings results on Wednesday, February 25.

The report revealed that WWE’s revenue increased to $1.709 billion.

According to PWInsider.com, the earnings results included a statement regarding WWE legend The Rock’s professional relationship with TKO and WWE. The report highlighted that The Rock would become a member of the TKO board in January 2024 and that he has acquired various intellectual properties (IPs). It also provided details about his earnings from WWE over the past two years.

The report mentioned that for the years ending December 31, 2025 and 2024, the company recognized equity-based compensation expenses of $4.0 million and $17.7 million, respectively, associated with this award, which are included within direct operating costs in the consolidated statements of operations.

Additionally, the statement revealed that WWE paid The Rock $900,000 in royalties in both 2024 and 2025. He was reimbursed for travel expenses totaling $2.6 million in 2024 and $600,000 in 2025, related to providing services under his contract for various promotional activities. WWE also recognized “equity-based compensation” associated with his $30 million Restricted Stock Units (RSU) award for joining the TKO board, totaling $17.7 million in 2024 and $4 million in 2025.

The Rock made appearances on WWE programming in early 2025, assisting in John Cena’s heel turn during the Elimination Chamber event in March and engaging with Cody Rhodes in the first few months of the year. There is no information yet regarding any further promotional work he may have done beyond those appearances and storyline promotions.