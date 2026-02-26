Paul Heyman Says Retirement Is At Least 15 Years Away

WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman spoke with Metro about various topics, including The Vision.

Heyman said, “[They will be] the dominant main eventers of WrestleMania for the next 20 years. Probably long after I’m – well, I don’t think I’ll ever retire, but I’ll be semi-retired by then, and be jetting in from Costa Rica, or some villa off the coast of Italy. And as I’m jetting in for these major events, the main event of WrestleMania will be prepped for, that main eventer will have been taught how to be a WrestleMania main eventer, will have been enticed to continue on his path of being a Paul Heyman guy to the main event of WrestleMania. So I take great satisfaction in the fact that the people that I am surrounded by now will be the dominant main eventers of WrestleMania for at least the next generation and into the next generation after that.”

On what retirement would look like for him:

“Semi retirement for me would probably mean writing, producing, directing a couple of movies a year, creating a streaming show or two, maybe get into – finally, after all these years – the podcast business. Semi retirement just means semi retirement from WWE, but I mean, we’re talking at least 15 years from now. I’m just getting started at this, b***hes, I’m just understanding the magnitude of the greatness that I put forward. So for me to even contemplate slowing down is unfathomable at the moment, but at some time, I may just want to enjoy one day off per year.”

On the importance of the WWE 2K franchise:

“The platform with which to connect with a younger generation exists within video games. I mean, you can’t force the younger generation to come to you. You have to go to the younger generation. So, the platform of choice is to speak to them through video games. And if that’s where I get to express my creativity, and I get to connect with a young audience, then I’m going to come to them and blow them away with my wisdom as the GOAT, Paul Heyman.’

On a possible Logan Paui vs. Bad Bunny match:

“To ask me about Logan Paul versus Bad Bunny is to dismiss all other potential matchups for Logan Paul as being not as interesting. And I find any match that Logan Paul is in to be – all puns intended – extremely interesting, very intriguing and worthy of the main event of WrestleMania.”