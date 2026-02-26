Drew McIntyre Fires Shot At CM Punk During Interview

Undisputed WWE Champion Drew McIntyre spoke with The Sportster about various topics, including the match he wants to see World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk lose in WWE 2K26.

McIntyre said, “I mean, where was the most violent? Like, I was thinking Dumpster because it’s a new one, but I just heard there’s an Inferno one. So, you can just set him on fire and it might actually improve his looks.”

On Joe Hendry calling him The Undertaker of the Indies:

“I mean, it means the world to me. To be respected by everyone in the the locker room more than anything else. It’s cool. The fans have their appreciation — or boo me, I don’t care either way. But they react, they care emotionally. It’s cool when management feel a certain way or book you a certain way, but the biggest thing for me has always been for the boys. That’s like always the quote backstage. When you’re one of the boys, it’s always ‘for the boys.’ Because when I walked back after the title and a lot of our superstars backstage kind of gave me a standing ovation at catering, that meant more to me than anything else. And I announced, ‘For the boys!’.”

