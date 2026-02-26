WWE EVOLVE Results – February 25, 2026

The following results are from Wednesday’s episode of WWE EVOLVE at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida:

– Kam Hendrix, Harley Riggins and Braxton Cole hyped up their eventual victory in the 10-Man Tag Team Match for later on while lamenting not knowing their full team. Keanu Carver is down, but they don’t know about Drake Morreaux. Someone named Cyrus came over to them to talk some smack about ID and say he’s ready to make his name at their expense.

– Tyra Mae Steele defeated Zena Sterling via pinfall.

– Kali Armstrong defeated Wendy Choo via pinfall.

– Sean Legacy, Aaron Rourke and Mike Cunningham talked with The Vanity Project in the locker room.

– Harlem Lewis is going to face Brooks Jensen next week at Succession II.

– Team ID (Sean Legacy, Mike Cunningham, Aaron Rourke, Brad Baylor and Ricky Smokes) defeated Team PC (Kam Hendrix, Harley Riggins, Braxton Cole, Keanu Carver and Cyrus in a 10-Man Tag Team Match with special guest ref Tate Wilder. After the match, Cappuccino Jones gave props to Sean Legacy, as this was his last night on EVOLVE before moving on to NXT fully. Legacy cut a promo, putting over some of the talent and EVOLVE in general.