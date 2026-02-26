Backstage Reason Revealed For WWE NXT Stand & Deliver Move

Recently, PWMania.com reported that WWE has decided to move NXT Stand & Deliver away from WrestleMania 42 weekend. The NXT Premium Live Event (PLE) is now scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 4th, at The Factory at The District in St. Louis, Missouri.

Tickets for the event, which coincides with the April 3rd episode of SmackDown at the Enterprise Center, will go on sale on Wednesday, March 4th, with a pre-sale available on Tuesday, March 3rd.

WWE Hall of Famer and NXT executive Shawn Michaels announced the change in a video posted on his official Twitter (X) account, followed by a press release from WWE confirming the news.

According to PWInsider.com, the decision to move Stand & Deliver away from WrestleMania weekend was made for timing reasons.

The initial plan was to hold the event in Las Vegas during WrestleMania weekend; however, it was determined that relocating would give the NXT PLE a better opportunity to stand out amid the numerous broadcasts and alleviate logistical challenges associated with a very busy weekend, which includes SmackDown, the Hall of Fame ceremony, and both nights of WrestleMania.

The report also mentions that the recent West Coast airing of WrestleMania played a role in this decision. In past years, scheduling conflicts arose, particularly last year, when the WWE Hall of Fame ran late after SmackDown, resulting in an early morning call time for talent involved in Stand & Deliver.

Furthermore, it was noted that, with this move, no NXT events will be broadcast during WrestleMania weekend. However, it is important to note that this change may not be permanent, as WWE plans to evaluate and decide on a year-by-year basis regarding the scheduling of Stand & Deliver.