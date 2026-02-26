Bronson Reed Breaks Silence On Injury

According to a report from PWMania.com, Bronson Reed sustained an unfortunate injury during his Men’s Elimination Chamber Qualifying Match against Jey Uso and The “Original” El Grande Americano on last Monday night’s episode of RAW.

Initially, the plan was for Reed to win the match instead of Uso.

However, due to Reed’s injury, WWE had to change the outcome of the match. The injury occurred when Reed dove to break up a pinfall and was confirmed to be a distal bicep tear. He is expected to be out of action indefinitely.

Reed recently addressed his injury response on his Twitter (X) account.

Reed said, “Appreciate the kind words.

Ill be back better than ever, causing destruction like no one else can!”

A recent report indicated that Reed was sent directly to Birmingham, Alabama, to address his injury after the show.

He is expected to undergo surgery soon, if he hasn’t already done so. Reed was reportedly included in the creative plans for WrestleMania 42, which will now need to be adjusted due to this situation.

Details about how he was intended to be involved in the event, scheduled for April 18th and 19th at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada, have not yet been disclosed.