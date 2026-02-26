Cody Rhodes Speaks Out On Retirements And Elimination Chamber Stakes

WWE star Cody Rhodes appeared on ESPN’s First Take to discuss various topics, including what winning the Elimination Chamber would mean for him.

Rhodes said, “I think you want to close the loop. And I think this year more for me — I mean, I’m seeing all the WrestleMania sign everywhere and not being able to point at it, when the years before I had won the Royal Rumble or even last year going into it, I was the incumbent champion. This year, it’s really up in the air for me. And it’s tumultuous and you’re on that chase. So, just to be able to point at the WrestleMania sign and know I’m going to go in and do another WrestleMania main event means a lot to me. Drew McIntyre, great. It doesn’t matter who it’s against, but I’d love to close the loop on Drew because we’ve been fighting each other for quite some time.”

On AJ Styles’ retirement:

“I don’t want any more retirements. We’re saying goodbye way too much to too many people. AJ is incredible. He’s one of the few people who wrestled not just me, my brother, and my dad. And really, a game-changing type performer. I love how WWE did it. And the inclusion of the Undertaker, which was a complete surprise to everyone to then say, ‘You’re going into the Hall of Fame’ was a really beautiful way to go out. I mean, it’s never easy. To see John [Cena] tap out, to see AJ go down like that. Gunther really is turning into the Career Killer. It’s more than just the moniker. Hopefully someone can put an end to that. But I don’t want any retirements for a while. Let’s do debuts. New blood, new, yes.”

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)