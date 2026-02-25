Cody Rhodes Says Je’Von Evans Is ‘Changing The Game’ Like AJ Styles

While appearing on ESPN’s Get Up on February 25, 2026, Cody Rhodes had high praise for 21-year-old rising star Je’Von Evans, comparing his impact to that of AJ Styles during his prime.

Rhodes described Evans as a true game-changer, but also questioned whether the young competitor is ready for the brutality of the Elimination Chamber.

“Je’Von Evans is our youngest guy, I think, competing in the Elimination Chamber. And if you haven’t seen what Je’Von Evans can do, yet, it’s truly amazing. He’s changing the game the same way AJ Styles changed the game years ago, but also when you taste the steel in these type of matches, it’s a different vibe. There’s a different level of grit to it. And I want to see if he can match everyone in there,” Rhodes said.

Since officially joining the main roster in January 2026, Evans has made headlines with his bold goal of breaking Randy Orton’s record as the youngest world champion in company history. He earned his spot inside the Chamber by winning a triple threat qualifier and further strengthened his résumé with a victory over former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston on the February 23 episode of WWE Raw in Atlanta.

This Saturday at WWE Elimination Chamber, Evans will be locked inside the unforgiving steel structure alongside Rhodes, Orton, LA Knight, Jey Uso, and Trick Williams.

The winner will earn a championship opportunity against Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas.

With youth, momentum, and bold ambition on his side, Evans may be changing the game — but as Rhodes made clear, surviving the Elimination Chamber requires more than flash. It demands grit.