Betting Odds Reveal Big Favorites For WWE Elimination Chamber 2026

The early betting odds for WWE Elimination Chamber 2026 have been released by BetOnline.ag, giving fans a clearer picture of how the market views this Saturday’s high-stakes matchups in Chicago.

As a reminder:

Favorites are marked with a “–” (you must risk that amount to win $100).

Underdogs are marked with a “+” (that’s how much you’d win if you bet $100).

Here’s a breakdown of the current odds:

Men’s Elimination Chamber Winner

Cody Rhodes: -200

Randy Orton: +210

LA Knight: +300

Jey Uso: +1000

Je’Von Evans: +1400

Trick Williams: +1600

Cody Rhodes currently sits as the clear favorite at -200, suggesting strong confidence that he’ll punch his ticket to WrestleMania 42. Orton and LA Knight remain within striking distance, while Evans and Williams are long shots.

Women’s Elimination Chamber Winner

Tiffany Stratton: +140

Rhea Ripley: +250

Alexa Bliss: +275

Raquel Rodriguez: +300

Asuka: +550

Kiana James: +1200

Interestingly, Stratton leads the pack, but the women’s field appears far more competitive on paper. Ripley and Bliss are close behind, making this one of the more unpredictable matches on the card.

World Heavyweight Championship

CM Punk: -5000

Finn Bálor: +1000

Punk is an overwhelming favorite to retain the title in his hometown. At -5000, the odds suggest a title change is highly unlikely.

WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship

AJ Lee: -300

Becky Lynch: +200

AJ Lee enters as the favorite over Becky Lynch, which may surprise some given Lynch’s status as one of the defining stars of the modern era. If the odds hold, Lee could capture her first championship since returning to WWE.

With Elimination Chamber just days away at the United Center, the betting market is heavily leaning toward Cody Rhodes and CM Punk, while the women’s Chamber remains much tighter — and potentially primed for an upset.