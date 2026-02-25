WWE Secures New Trademark For Evolve Succession Brand

WWE has officially taken steps to secure branding for the next phase of its developmental expansion.

On February 24, 2026, WWE filed a trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for “WWE Evolve Succession,” signaling continued growth for its emerging developmental brand.

The WWE Evolve Succession II special is scheduled to air Wednesday, March 4, 2026, on Tubi. The episode serves as the official “season premiere” for the series, which originally debuted on March 5, 2025.

While WWE Evolve typically tapes in a smaller developmental venue, Succession II follows the precedent set by the inaugural Succession event held on October 15, 2025, which was filmed inside the main NXT arena at the WWE Performance Center. The larger setting gives the special a more premium feel compared to standard weekly programming.

The advertised match card features multiple championship bouts. Kendal Grey will defend the Evolve Women’s Championship against PJ Vasa. Grey captured the title at the first Succession event and most recently retained it in a triple-threat match this past January. On the men’s side, inaugural Evolve Champion Jackson Drake is set to defend against WWE ID Champion Cappuccino Jones in what could be a defining match for the brand’s direction.

Also announced is a singles bout between Harlem Lewis and Brooks Jensen.

Before Succession II airs, WWE Evolve will conclude its first year of programming tonight at 8 p.m. ET with a season finale episode. The show is headlined by a major 10-man tag team contest pitting Team WWE ID against Team Performance Center, bringing the ongoing rivalry between independent recruits and homegrown Performance Center athletes to a boiling point. The card will also feature Kali Armstrong vs. Wendy Choo, with Armstrong recently claiming she has regained her “swagger” following her loss of the Women’s Championship to Kendal Grey.

WWE Evolve remains a key part of WWE’s strategy to spotlight young, rising talent from both the world-class Performance Center and the WWE ID program. The show airs head-to-head against AEW Dynamite every Wednesday night on Tubi, adding another competitive layer to the weekly wrestling landscape.

PWMania.com will continue to provide updates on WWE Evolve’s expansion and the fallout from Succession II.