Shawn Michaels Announces Change To Annual NXT Stand & Deliver Tradition

Don’t expect to see NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania Week this year.

It won’t be there.

However, it won’t be that far away, either.

WWE NXT executive Shawn Michaels announced in a video on social media today that WWE will not be holding NXT Stand & Deliver during WrestleMania Week as has been the tradition.

“I want to break some big news,” Michaels said. “On Saturday, April 4, NXT will be bringing one of its biggest PLEs to one of the greatest wrestling cities in all the world. Stand & Deliver, Saturday, April 4, will take place at The Factory in St. Louis, Missouri.”

Michaels continued, “Tickets will go on sale March 4, with a pre-sale on March 3. And trust me, this is a PLE you won’t want to miss.”

Join us here on 4/4 for live NXT Stand & Deliver results.