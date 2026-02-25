Michael Hayes Addresses Chelsea Green Controversy From WWE: Unreal

WWE producer Michael Hayes has responded to the backlash stemming from his portrayal in Season 2 of WWE: Unreal, where he appeared skeptical of Chelsea Green’s main-event potential.

In the docu-series, Hayes was shown stating that Green’s role was to “help make stars” such as Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton, a comment that drew significant criticism from fans who felt it diminished Green’s value.

However, during a recent appearance on Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway, Hayes claimed the show’s edit did not accurately reflect his full remarks. According to Hayes, his praise for Green was removed in post-production.

“I’ve talked to Netflix about this because when we did that interview, and I recall this specifically, that when we started the interview, the first thing I said was, Chelsea, is as good or as talented and entertaining as anyone we have. But, of course, that never saw the light of day. That was on the cutting room floor because if you’re going to make me a heel, that’s the best way to do it, to say she’s not good enough. And that’s not really what I was saying,” Hayes explained.

Despite disputing the edit, Hayes stood by his broader assessment of Green’s position on the roster. He compared her situation to performers like Daniel Bryan and Kofi Kingston, noting that WWE is always prepared to pivot creatively if someone “catches fire” with the audience.

“I don’t regret what I said because her role at the time I said that, and even right now, is not the top role. It is to help make other people. And as you know, we all know that we’re only as good as the people that help make us. With that said, if Chelsea caught fire because of this following and the support that she has, we’d go with that in a heartbeat… We’re not there right now with Chelsea,” Hayes added.

During the discussion, The Undertaker offered strong support for Green, suggesting she possesses the intangible qualities necessary to reach the top of the card.

“I think she, without a doubt, with just a hair more mean streak, I think she can be a top player. She has that thing, that ‘it’ thing. And I just think there’s a lot of great things coming for that young lady. I’m a big fan of hers. There’s certain organizations around that know how to use her. You got to go south of the border,” Taker said.

Green is currently sidelined with a chipped ankle suffered during an Elimination Chamber qualifying match on SmackDown against Stratton and Lash Legend. The injury also forced Green and partner Ethan Page to vacate the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Championships.

Despite the injury and the controversy surrounding Unreal, Green continues to remain part of WWE programming, with fan support arguably stronger than ever amid the debate over her long-term ceiling within the company.