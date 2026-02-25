Liv Morgan Says She’s Earned Creative Liberties In WWE

Liv Morgan recently opened up about her level of creative influence in WWE, revealing that while she doesn’t book her own storylines, she has earned the right to offer meaningful input.

Appearing on Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk, Morgan was asked whether she has any control over her on-screen narrative. She clarified that while she isn’t “actively writing the show,” she does now operate with what she calls “creative liberties.”

“Am I actively writing the show? No. But do I have creative liberties? Yeah. But that’s like something you earn. You don’t just get creative liberties. Like, you have to earn to be able to be trusted to have creative liberties,” Morgan said.

When pressed on when she felt she reached that milestone, Morgan pointed to 2024 as the turning point in her WWE career.

“Probably like 2024, I feel like. Yeah [that feels good], it does. Because that means they know that I know my sht, and I take pride in them knowing that I know my sht.”

Morgan’s confidence comes on the heels of a major career achievement. After winning the Royal Rumble last month, she inserted herself directly into the championship picture and selected Stephanie Vaquer as her WrestleMania opponent for the Women’s World Championship.

Despite the magnitude of that spotlight, Morgan insists she doesn’t feel extra pressure heading into WrestleMania 42.

“I don’t feel more pressure on certain shows. To me, WrestleMania is the same to me as like Monday Night Raw. Like, I don’t feel more pressure at WrestleMania. I couldn’t imagine having more nerves than how I feel like on a Monday Night Raw, you know what I mean? So like more nervous at WrestleMania is not a thing. I’m already maxed out on nerves. So it’s like the same nerves for both shows,” she admitted.

While Morgan prepares for a potential third world title reign in Las Vegas, the rest of the division turns its focus to WWE Elimination Chamber this Saturday in Chicago. Competitors including Rhea Ripley, Tiffany Stratton, and Alexa Bliss will battle inside the Chamber structure for the opportunity to challenge Jade Cargill at WrestleMania.

With creative confidence on her side and the biggest stage ahead, Morgan appears ready to solidify her place at the top of WWE’s women’s division.