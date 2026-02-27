John Cena Set For First WWE Appearance Since Retirement

WWE has announced several new dates for RAW and SmackDown from post-WrestleMania 42 through June.

The events will officially begin with the April 24th episode of SmackDown in Fort Worth, Texas, and will continue until the June 19th episode of SmackDown in Kansas City, Missouri. Registration for the presale is available at the provided link.

Additionally, it has been confirmed that the RAW following WrestleMania 42 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, right after the event at Allegiant Stadium.

The 17-time World Champion John Cena is scheduled to appear at the post-WrestleMania RAW, marking his first WWE TV appearance since his retirement on December 13th of last year during Saturday Night’s Main Event.

You can check out the full list of dates below:

* April 24th SmackDown – Fort Worth, Texas (Dickies Arena)

* April 27th RAW – Laredo, Texas (Sames Auto Arena)

* May 1st SmackDown – Tulsa, Oklahoma (BOK Center)

* May 4th RAW – Omaha, Nebraska (CHI Health Center)

* May 8th SmackDown – Jacksonville, Florida (Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena)

* May 11th RAW – Knoxville, Tennessee (Thompson-Boling Arena)

* May 15th SmackDown – Columbia, South Carolina (Colonial Life Arena)

* May 18th RAW – Greensboro, North Carolina (First Horizon Coliseum)

* May 22nd SmackDown – Lexington, Kentucky (Rupp Arena)

* June 15th RAW – Baltimore, Maryland (CFG Bank Arena)

* June 19th SmackDown – Kansas City, Missouri (T-Mobile Center)