Booker T Believes Trick Williams Is Future WWE World Heavyweight Champion

On an episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Booker T discussed various topics, including how Trick Williams cited him as a major inspiration and mentor.

Booker T said, “No man, it makes me feel good. Like I always say, to stay relevant these days it may take somebody else, some young cat that’s out there shining, doing their thing. And Trick right now doing his thing, he’s doing a hell of a job too as far as understanding what the business is about.”

On Williams being a future World Champion:

“To see a young guy out there that’s paying on my hunch to kind of like the way I did it. But upping in the game even more. So that’s what I love about it as well. You know, to see Trick Williams be able to go on and win the World Heavyweight Championship, man. That’s gonna be something for that young man who took it and took it very, very serious, as far as the do’s and don’ts about the business, the before and after.”

On Williams’ entrance music:

“It’s great music too. The horns, you know the high horn, the trumpet. Man, it’s such a great instrument. That’s Michael Jackson right there. And I tell you, that’s what I remember more than anything about the Jacksons, the high horn always made you feel a certain way. And for Trick to have that at his disposal and (be an) adventurous man is so freaking awesome. I swear, every time I hear it, it makes me feel a certain way.”

