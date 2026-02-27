WWE NXT Viewership And Rating Report For 2/24/2026

WrestleNomics reports that last Tuesday night’s episode of WWE NXT on the CW attracted an average of 589,000 viewers and earned a rating of 0.08 in the key 18-49 demographic.

This represents a decrease of 20.83% from the previous week’s viewership of 744,000 and an 11.11% drop from last week’s rating of 0.09 in the same demographic. The 0.08 rating was the lowest for the show since the February 3 episode, which also received a 0.08 rating in the key 18-49 demo. Additionally, the total viewership marked the lowest since the December 2, 2025, episode, which had 532,000 viewers.

So far in 2026, WWE NXT is averaging a 0.09 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and 641,000 viewers. This contrasts sharply with the 0.191 rating and 784,000 viewers reported during the first four weeks of 2025.

This episode was headlined by “All Ego” Ethan Page defending the WWE NXT North American Title against the new champion, Myles Borne.