AJ Styles’ New WWE Role Revealed Following Retirement

PWMania.com previously reported that former WWE Champion AJ Styles has signed a new contract with the company, but details about the terms of his new role were not available at the time of the announcement.

According to Bryan Alvarez on the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Live, Styles will be taking on a role as a producer in WWE moving forward.

Alvarez noted that this position aligns well with Styles’ recent comments on the Talk N Shop Podcast, where the now-retired wrestler expressed his desire to help young WWE Superstars and the next generation of talent.

This news follows the appearance of WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, who was Styles’ WrestleMania 36 opponent.

The Undertaker announced during a tribute to Styles on Monday’s RAW that Styles will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2026.

The induction ceremony will take place later this April during WrestleMania 42 Week.