WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (2/27/2027): Louisville, KY.

WWE SmackDown returns tonight.

The February 27, 2026, WWE Elimination Chamber “go-home” show for the blue brand is live tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY.

Advertised for tonight’s show:

* Oba Femi vs. The Miz

* Uncle Howdy vs. Solo Sikoa

* Jordynne Grace vs. Candice LeRae

* Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky (c) vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend (WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles)

* Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Je’Von Evans, Jey Uso, LA Knight and Trick Williams Talk Men’s Chamber

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.