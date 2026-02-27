WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (2/27/2027): Louisville, KY.

WWE SmackDown returns tonight.
The February 27, 2026, WWE Elimination Chamber “go-home” show for the blue brand is live tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY.
Advertised for tonight’s show:
- * Oba Femi vs. The Miz
* Uncle Howdy vs. Solo Sikoa
* Jordynne Grace vs. Candice LeRae
* Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky (c) vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend (WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles)
* Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Je’Von Evans, Jey Uso, LA Knight and Trick Williams Talk Men’s Chamber
