WWE SmackDown Preview For Tonight (2/27/2027): Louisville, KY.

By
Matt Boone
-
SmackDown
SmackDown

WWE SmackDown returns tonight.

The February 27, 2026, WWE Elimination Chamber “go-home” show for the blue brand is live tonight at 8/7c on the USA Network from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY.

Advertised for tonight’s show:

    * Oba Femi vs. The Miz
    * Uncle Howdy vs. Solo Sikoa
    * Jordynne Grace vs. Candice LeRae
    * Rhea Ripley & Iyo Sky (c) vs. Nia Jax & Lash Legend (WWE Women’s Tag-Team Titles)
    * Randy Orton, Cody Rhodes, Je’Von Evans, Jey Uso, LA Knight and Trick Williams Talk Men’s Chamber

Join us here tonight for live WWE SmackDown results.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR