WWE WrestleMania 42 Night One: Start Time, How To Watch, Full Card

WrestleMania 42 Night One takes place tonight from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, marking a major shift in how WWE’s biggest event is distributed in the United States.

For the first time in WrestleMania history, the full show will stream exclusively through the ESPN app, making it essential for fans to understand how to watch.

What Time Does WrestleMania 42 Night One Start?

Pre-show: 4PM ET / 1PM PT

4PM ET / 1PM PT Main card: 6PM ET / 3PM PT

The first hour of the main card (6PM–7PM ET) will air live on ESPN2. After that, the remainder of the show moves exclusively to the ESPN app.

How To Watch WrestleMania 42 In The United States

WrestleMania 42 is available only through the ESPN app with an ESPN Unlimited subscription.

Price: $29.99 per month

$29.99 per month No separate pay-per-view fee

No cable subscription required

Fans can subscribe directly via the ESPN app or online.

Important Note: YouTube TV Will NOT Work

YouTube TV subscribers will not be able to access WrestleMania 42 through the ESPN app in time for tonight’s event.

Due to ongoing authentication issues, fans using YouTube TV will need to:

Subscribe directly to ESPN Unlimited, or

Use another supported provider

TV Providers That May Include ESPN Unlimited

Some services already bundle ESPN Unlimited access, including:

DirecTV / DirecTV Stream

Fubo

Hulu + Live TV

Spectrum

Xfinity

Verizon Fios

U-verse

Cox

Availability depends on your specific plan.

Free Trial Options

While ESPN Unlimited does not consistently offer a direct free trial, fans may still access it through:

DirecTV Stream – 5-day trial

– 5-day trial Fubo – 5-day trial

– 5-day trial Hulu + Live TV – 3-day trial

– 3-day trial DraftKings promo – Free month with qualifying bet

– Free month with qualifying bet MLB.TV bundle – Includes ESPN Unlimited offer

Can You Watch WrestleMania 42 On Disney+ Or Hulu?

Only if your subscription includes the Disney+/Hulu/ESPN Unlimited bundle.

A standard Disney+ or Hulu subscription alone does not include WrestleMania.

How To Watch Internationally

Outside the United States, WrestleMania 42 streams live on Netflix in most international markets.

Where Is WrestleMania 42?

Venue: Allegiant Stadium

Allegiant Stadium Location: Paradise, Nevada (Las Vegas area)

Paradise, Nevada (Las Vegas area) Capacity: ~65,000

Who Is Hosting WrestleMania 42?

John Cena will serve as host for both nights.

Expected Runtime

Each night is expected to run approximately 4–5 hours.

WrestleMania 42 Night One Card (Saturday, April 18)

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton

Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Randy Orton Women’s World Championship: Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan

Stephanie Vaquer (c) vs. Liv Morgan Women’s Tag Team Championship Fatal 4-Way:

Nia Jax & Lash Legend (c) vs. The Bella Twins vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria

Nia Jax & Lash Legend (c) vs. The Bella Twins vs. Charlotte Flair & Alexa Bliss vs. Bayley & Lyra Valkyria Women’s Intercontinental Championship: AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch

AJ Lee (c) vs. Becky Lynch Seth Rollins vs. Gunther

Six-Man Tag (ESPN2 hour one):

Logan Paul, Austin Theory & IShowSpeed vs. LA Knight & The Usos

Logan Paul, Austin Theory & IShowSpeed vs. LA Knight & The Usos Unsanctioned Match (ESPN2 hour one):

Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre

WrestleMania 42 Night Two Card (Sunday, April 19)

World Heavyweight Championship: CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns

CM Punk (c) vs. Roman Reigns WWE Women’s Championship: Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Jade Cargill (c) vs. Rhea Ripley United States Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams

Sami Zayn (c) vs. Trick Williams “Demon” Finn Balor vs. Dominik Mysterio

Intercontinental Championship Ladder Match (ESPN hour one):

Penta (c) vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. Rusev vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rey Mysterio

Penta (c) vs. Je’Von Evans vs. Dragon Lee vs. Rusev vs. JD McDonagh vs. Rey Mysterio Oba Femi vs. Brock Lesnar (ESPN hour one)

Night Two begins at the same time, with the first hour airing on ESPN before moving to the ESPN app.

Quick Reference

Pre-show: 4PM ET

4PM ET Main show: 6PM ET

6PM ET First hour: ESPN2 (Night One) / ESPN (Night Two)

ESPN2 (Night One) / ESPN (Night Two) Full show: ESPN app (ESPN Unlimited required)

ESPN app (ESPN Unlimited required) Price: $29.99/month

$29.99/month YouTube TV: Not supported

Not supported International: Netflix

Netflix Host: John Cena

John Cena Venue: Allegiant Stadium

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony took place Friday night, while the Raw after WrestleMania airs Monday on Netflix.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for full WrestleMania 42 results, news, and live coverage.