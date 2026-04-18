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John Cena Releases Statement Ahead Of WrestleMania 42, Predicts Big Things

By
Matt Boone
-
John Cena in WWE
John Cena | WWE

John Cena took to social media to share a statement teasing big things at WrestleMania 42, where he will serve as host.

“The Greatest of All-Time” wrote the following:

“The Road to WrestleMania has been vocal, chaotic, and unpredictable. With all the hype and trash talk it is definitely a make or break weekend for veterans and rookies alike. This time of the year brings out the best in our Superstars, and I have a feeling this will be one of the most talked about WrestleManis in history. Can’t wait for U to C WrestleMania!”

Join us here this weekend for WrestleMania 42 results.

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