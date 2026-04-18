Backstage Update On Roman Reigns’ WWE Contract Status

Top WWE star “The OTC” Roman Reigns recently did an interview with Michael Cole, where he was asked about the potential consequences of losing to the reigning World Heavyweight Champion, “The Best In The World” CM Punk, at WrestleMania 42.

Reigns stated that if he were to lose, he would feel he no longer belongs in WWE and that his career would be over. This comment fueled rumors about Reigns’ future, with some speculating that his contract might be expiring soon.

However, according to PWInsider.com, Reigns’ contract is not set to expire. Sources indicated that the company is deliberately keeping quiet to allow fans to speculate about Reigns’ future as WrestleMania approaches.

Additionally, someone familiar with the situation informed the site that, even if Reigns’ contract were to expire, everything had been arranged well in advance.

Reigns will face CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship on night two of WrestleMania 42, which will air live on ESPN Unlimited in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.