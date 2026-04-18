WrestleMania 42 Saturday Results – April 18, 2026

WrestleMania has arrived!

WWE returns this evening, April 18, 2026, for night one of their two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All,” as WrestleMania 42 Saturday takes place from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

The usual show-starting ‘WWE Then. Now. Forever. Together.’ opening signature airs, narrated by Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque. We then shoot to the pre-show panel, where Joe Tessitore welcomes us to ‘Countdown to WrestleMania 42’ live from Las Vegas, NV.

Tessitore is joined by Big E., Wade Barrett and Corey Graves. After some initial back-and-forth banter and introductions, the four talk about some of the matches scheduled for tonight. We take a look at our first of many video packages telling the story leading up to matches on tonight’s show.

Now we return to the panel, where the gang give their thoughts on the iShowSpeed & The Vision vs. LA Knight & The Usos opening six-man tag-team bout. We then see the video package promoting AJ Lee vs. Becky Lynch for the Women’s Intercontinental Title. Jackie Redmond briefly interviews AJ backstage live.

We see footage of the Liv Morgan “Trouble” music video, and some of the reactions to it on YouTube. The panelists talk about it and then we see Stephanie Vaquer, without any face-paint, walking in a dress as she arrives to the building. The Morgan-Vaquer video package airs after that.

Michael Cole checks in live and talks about the legacy of Hulk Hogan, and how he got to commentate his WrestleMania match against Vince McMahon years ago. We also have a live interview with Cathy Kelley talking to a nervous iShowSpeed ahead of his show-opening WWE in-ring debut.

A portion of Joe Tessitore’s lengthy one-on-one sit-down interview with Roman Reigns airs. Reigns talks about how things between he and CM Punk started off well many moons ago. He talks about how that changed over time. Shawn Michaels joins the pre-show panel live for two segments to talk about a bunch of topics.

As Michaels wraps up his analysis on the Punk-Reigns rivalry, which he compares to his own with Bret Hart in the past, he tags out on the pre-show panel. Tagging in for his spot alongside Tessitore, Barrett and Big E. is none other than new WWE Hall of Fame legend AJ Styles.

After Styles brings up the possibility of Randy Orton just using Pat McAfee before taking him out with an RKO after getting from him what he needs, he checks out from the pre-show panel. We see Joe Tessitore’s sit-down interview with Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque.

The panel checks out and sends us down to the entrance stage. A full choir sings God Bless America to get the evening started. We then cut to the cold open video package narrated by Lin-Manuel Miranda for the premium live event portion of tonight’s event.

Host John Cena Kicks Off WrestleMania 42 Saturday

After the cold open wraps up, we shoot inside Allegiant Stadium where Michael Cole welcomes us to WrestleMania 42, presented by Snickers and 2K26. The familiar sounds of John Cena’s theme hits and out comes the host of this weekend’s two-night premium live event on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

Cena makes his way to the ring in a suit, looking as dapper as ever. He settles inside the ring to a big pop from the live crowd. He gets on the microphone and says he didn’t expect that. He mentions how there has been a lot of talk online and backstage about tonight. He welcomes us to the show and pyro explodes.

iShowSpeed, Logan Paul & Austin Theory vs. LA Knight, ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso & Jimmy Uso

The theme for ‘Main Event’ Jey Uso hits and out he comes alongside “Big” Jimmy Uso. The Usos make their “YEET”-tastic entrance through the crowd, stopping at ringside to slap fives with Michael Cole and Wade Barrett, who are on the call for tonight’s show.

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