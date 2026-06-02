Backstage Update On Nikkita Lyons’ WWE Main Roster Status

There has been some speculation about a potential move for NXT star Nikkita Lyons to the Monday Night RAW brand, but it appears that will not happen anytime soon.

According to Cory Hays of False Finish, WWE officials have been impressed with Lyons’ performance since her return from injury. However, there are currently no immediate plans for a main roster call-up, and she is expected to continue appearing on both NXT and EVOLVE.

This report contrasts with earlier rumors that suggested Lyons could be heading to RAW sometime this summer. While those rumors generated a lot of discussion among fans, the latest information indicates that WWE is taking a more patient approach with the former NXT standout.

Lyons first arrived in WWE in late 2021 after spending two years with Women of Wrestling, where she competed under the name Faith the Lioness. She quickly attracted attention in NXT with her unique presentation and athletic style, only for injuries to interrupt her momentum. In addition to competing at NXT live events, she has also appeared on WWE Main Event and has been featured in Season 3 of WWE LFG.