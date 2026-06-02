WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (6/2/2026): Orlando, FL.

WWE returns from “The Sunshine State” this evening with the latest episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.
Scheduled to premiere at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, the June 2, 2026 episode of NXT on CW is scheduled to feature the following matches and segments:
- * NXT Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Kam Hendrix
* Jackson Drake vs. Tate Wilder
* Speed Championship Match: Lexis Kingvs. Romeo Moreno
* Zaria vs. Lizzy Rain
* Myles Borne and Tavion Heights vs. two members of DarkState (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James)
Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT Results coverage.
Titles are on the line TOMORROW on #WWENXT!
💪 @TonyDangeloWWE vs. @wwekamhendrix – NXT Championship Match
⏰ @LexisKingWWE vs. Romeo Moreno – Speed Championship Match
📺 8 ET/7 CT on @TheCW pic.twitter.com/gkTFejg4cO
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) June 1, 2026