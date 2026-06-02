WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (6/2/2026): Orlando, FL.

WWE returns from “The Sunshine State” this evening with the latest episode of WWE NXT on The CW Network.

Scheduled to premiere at 8/7c on The CW Network from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, the June 2, 2026 episode of NXT on CW is scheduled to feature the following matches and segments:

* NXT Championship Match: Tony D’Angelo vs. Kam Hendrix

* Jackson Drake vs. Tate Wilder

* Speed Championship Match: Lexis Kingvs. Romeo Moreno

* Zaria vs. Lizzy Rain

* Myles Borne and Tavion Heights vs. two members of DarkState (Dion Lennox, Osiris Griffin, Cutler James)

Join us here tonight for live WWE NXT Results coverage.