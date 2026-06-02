WWE Interest Could Resurface As Top TNA Star Nears Contract Expiration

According to PWInsider.com, Mike Santana’s current contract with TNA Wrestling is expected to expire sometime in July of this year. The report also noted that as Santana’s TNA contract nears its expiration date, speculation is likely to increase, particularly given past reports of WWE showing interest in him.

Additionally, Santana’s situation comes at a time when several TNA contracts are drawing attention. One notable name is Leon Slater, who Dave Meltzer recently reported is widely expected by many in the wrestling community to end up in either WWE or AEW when his current deal expires.

Santana has spent the last two years rebuilding his momentum and establishing himself as a singles star. After debuting in 2007, he signed with iMPACT Wrestling in 2017 and quickly found success alongside Ortiz as part of LAX. The team became one of the promotion’s most decorated acts, capturing the iMPACT World Tag Team Championship multiple times.

In 2019, they joined Chris Jericho’s Inner Circle faction in AEW. Santana remained there for several years before eventually returning to TNA in 2024. Since his return, he has re-established himself as a main event player and worked his way back to the TNA World Championship. Santana is currently enjoying his second reign as TNA World Champion and is recognized as one of the company’s top talents.