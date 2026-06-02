Report: Finn Bálor Officially Traded From WWE RAW To SmackDown

WWE has recently unveiled the complete brackets for the King of the Ring tournament, featuring stars from both the RAW and SmackDown brands. Notably, the graphic indicated that Finn Bálor is representing SmackDown instead of RAW, leading to speculation about a potential brand switch for the former WWE Universal Champion.

On Monday’s WWE RAW, Byron Saxton announced during a commercial break that Bálor has officially been traded to SmackDown and will now be competing on the blue brand. This announcement came as Saxton interviewed Bálor’s former allies in Judgment Day-turned-enemies, Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh.

Bálor has been officially part of the Monday Night RAW roster since being drafted there in 2021, although he made occasional appearances on SmackDown as part of Judgment Day. He is set to participate in the King of the Ring tournament, where he will face Royce Keys, LA Knight, and Jey Uso in the first round at a later date. Bálor parted ways with Judgment Day after the group turned on him in March. He later defeated Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania 42 in a Street Fight, using his Demon persona.

As of now, there has been no announcement regarding a replacement for Bálor on RAW. However, with Jacob Fatu acknowledging WWE World Heavyweight Champion “The OTC” Roman Reigns during RAW this past Monday, it is possible that Fatu will now be considered a RAW talent in place of Bálor, although this has not yet been confirmed.