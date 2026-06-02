AJ Styles Discusses Potential Plans To Open A Wrestling School

WWE Hall of Famer AJ Styles appeared on an episode of his podcast, “Phenomenally Retro,” where he discussed various topics, including the possibility of opening his own wrestling school.

He mentioned that developing talent through wrestling schools has been a longstanding tradition in the industry.

Styles said, “I would like to get something like Nattie and TJ (Wilson) have, you know, with their Dungeon because it’s an invite only kind of experience, right? You’re invited. That means that you’re well enough known that we know you can get in here and you can hold your own in this ring. And to have something like that close to me so that I can work with WWE guys and girls, that would be great. That’d be important that that way I could see their progression. I can help them out with the little things, you know, and help them get to that next level. Maybe it’s maybe they’re hoping to get a try out and before that try out we can get in there and work together a little bit and help them get to that next level. That would be something I would like to do.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)