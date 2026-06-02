Chad Gable Announces New Documentary Series Chronicling Injury Recovery

WWE star Chad Gable announced on Instagram that he will release a 9-part YouTube documentary series. This series will premiere on Friday and will chronicle his recovery from an injury he sustained in July of last year, which kept him sidelined for the remainder of the year.

Gable wrote, “I’ve spent my entire career preaching discipline, preparation, and accountability.

Then I got hurt.

For the first time in my professional wrestling career, I was forced to stop and figure out who I am when the thing I’ve built my life around gets taken away.

So I’m bringing you with me.

Starting this Friday, follow my 9-part YouTube series as I rebuild from the ground up through rehab, training, nutrition, setbacks, victories, and everything in between.

New episodes every Friday.

No shortcuts.

No excuses.

No pretending every day is a good day.

Just the work.

Subscribe now to my YouTube channel and I’ll see you Friday.

#WWERAW

Special thanks to @wwe for the video footage contribution.”

Gable made his return to WWE television in January during the Men’s Royal Rumble, where he appeared as The Original El Grande Americano. Recently, he lost a Mask vs. Mask match to El Grande Americano II at AAA Noche de Los Grandes on Saturday.