Giulia Breaks Silence Following Incredible Fan Reaction

WWE star Giulia commented on the huge pop she received from the Italian crowd at Clash in Italy and RAW via her Twitter (X) account.

Giulia wrote in Italian, “I love wrestling,

I love stepping into the ring and fighting,

I feel sensations I don’t know how to describe.

It brought me back here to Italy where I found a magnificent audience that has given me an extraordinary experience, an impressive affection.

Thank you so much

I love you all.

Long live Italy

Arrivederci‼︎”

Giulia competed on Monday’s RAW in the first round of the Fatal Four-Way Queen of the Ring Tournament. She faced off against IYO SKY, Lash Legend, and Roxanne Perez.

Although SKY secured the victory by pinning Giulia, the crowd gave Giulia a warm reception, highlighting her popularity. Giulia is currently part of the WWE SmackDown roster and is a former two-time WWE Women’s United States Champion.