Candice Michelle Reveals Why Wrestling Melina Was So Challenging

Former WWE star Candice Michelle appeared on TMZ’s Inside the Ropes to discuss various topics, including her most challenging opponent.

Michelle said, “Yeah, definitely the most challenging was Melina. I’ll never forget this match, and this came up recently as I was being an agent. We were at a house show, and she did not want to go over the match with me at all. And you know, I didn’t go to wrestling school. I had no wrestling experience except what I was learning on the road, or when I could get in on my own. So I thought, ‘This is really not good.’ But I thought, ‘Well, I do know how to shoot fight. So if that’s what we’re doing, that’s what we’re doing.’”

On how she learned from the match:

“And we went out there, I was so frustrated. However, it was a time when we had an incredible match. And I don’t recommend that for other people, but we had to listen to the crowd, you know? Like, I had to listen to her. I knew she was a more experienced wrestler, she could lead this match. I had to feel into my comeback. I had to feel the crowd if they’re behind me, coming out of the hold. And it was terrifying, and also like one of the moments where I grew the most.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)