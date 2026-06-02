Confirmed For Next Week’s Episode Of WWE RAW On Netflix

WWE has announced the lineup for next week’s live episode of Monday Night RAW, which will take place at the Accor Arena in Paris, France.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 PM ET (11 AM PT).

In this episode, Seth Rollins, Je’Von Evans, Ricky Saints, and Talla Tonga will compete in a Fatal 4-Way match as part of the King of the Ring tournament’s first round. Meanwhile, Becky Lynch, Alexa Bliss, Liv Morgan, and Chelsea Green will face off in a Fatal 4-Way match for the Queen of the Ring tournament’s first round.

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