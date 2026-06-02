GUNTHER Reveals Why He Has No Interest In Having A Manager

WWE star GUNTHER recently appeared on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, where he discussed various topics, including whether he has ever considered having a manager.

GUNTHER said, “Well I mean, to be fully honest it was very useful to have him there in that position. But those interactions in that time have been enough to make me realize that I’m better off on my own. I don’t need somebody in my ear. I always trusted my gut my whole career, and it was mostly the right decision. So, I wouldn’t change that.”

On whether he prefers winning with the Powerbomb or Sleeper:

“That’s a question of like, ‘How can I ruin the party in the most efficient way?’ How can I take a cheerful moment away from the audience and from my opponent? I think it really depends on the situation, but I think there is something to that drama that comes with somebody struggling in a sleeper hold. And everybody just looking on and knowing, ‘Yeah that’s it.’ That might go on for a little bit but there’s no way out. And I think that might be more satisfying.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)