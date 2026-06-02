Je’Von Evans Reveals The Wildest Bump He Has Taken In WWE

WWE star Je’Von Evans discussed several topics with Denise Salcedo, including the craziest spot he has participated in during his time with the company.

Evans said, “I don’t know. Maybe the… so the… table joint happened Monday. I’m actually still feeling that. So, you know, that was pretty crazy. But probably in NXT, where Trick pushed me from the ring to the table. Yeah, that was probably like the worst thing or craziest thing that I’ve done so far.”

On his favorite WWE matches so far:

“The match I’m most proud of. Well, I think I’ve had a couple matches overall. But I think the one I just had, me and Penta, you know? I feel like that was our first time one-on-one, you know? But also, I can’t go wrong with me and Gunther at MSG. Did y’ll see the tournament? That was a very fun match. I was very nervous, you know what I mean? But, no, no, I feel like Gunther and Penta, those matches, I just felt like there was a different type of energy. I brought a different type of energy to the match, you know?”

On his WWE mentors:

“Well, a lot of people. I ask everybody, ‘Hey, if you see something, let me know.’ Especially if they have a lot of experience on the main roster. But right now, of course, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, CM Punk, and John Cena. Those, like, my OGs. Of course, like Randy Orton and Cody Rhodes. They all look out for me, you know. But yeah, those are, like, the people that help me out the most. You see what I mean? They look out for me and Papa Shawn.”

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(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)