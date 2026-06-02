Penta Gets Emotional Discussing Upcoming Match Against Rey Mysterio

WWE Intercontinental Champion Penta spoke with Denise Salcedo about various topics, including his upcoming championship match against WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio.

Penta said, “Yeah. You know this is my dream match because it’s Rey Mysterio. It’s the legend, the greatest (of all time), you know, it’s my role model. So I don’t know. It’s too much for explaining in words, my heart is very special this night.”

On his best opponents as Intercontinental Champion and elevating the championship:

“Last week against uh Je’Von Evans was (an) amazing match. I think every single match about uh my Intercontinental Champion was special because the different rebels do uh Grande Americano, Evans, Miro, but now with, again, Rey Mysterio it’s different, it’s very special because you know he is Mexican, I’m Mexican so he’s my role model I mentioned before. My goal is (for) this title (to be) put in the top level in the world with amazing matches every single week. I want to give my best.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)