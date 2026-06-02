Becky Lynch Fires Off Heated Response After Losing To Sol Ruca

WWE veteran “The Man” Becky Lynch lost the Women’s Intercontinental Championship to Sol Ruca, marking Ruca’s first main roster singles championship and her first victory in a singles match on the main roster. It’s likely that their rivalry is not yet resolved, but securing a high-profile win over Lynch is a significant boost for Ruca’s future.

Lynch took to her official Twitter (X) account to address her loss. In her post, she displayed a familiar pattern by blaming everyone but herself for the outcome.

Lynch wrote, “Last night I was once again ROBBED of my title by CROOKED CARR!!! CLEARLY I had SO SAD SOL pinned for MORE than the count of three when Carr INEXPLICABLY DOVE out of the ring!!!! A TOTAL MESS!!! I soldiered on but suffered a severe hematoma (my lawyers are looking into ROTTEN RUCAs footwear. They suspect they’re not regulatory!) Doctors say they’re SHOCKED I was able to continue, but I told them YOU CANT HOLD DOWN THE MAN!!!!”