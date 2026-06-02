WWE Reportedly Looking To Challenge CMLL During Historic Mexico Tour

PWMania.com previously reported that WWE will hold a tour in Mexico this September, featuring the first episodes of RAW and SmackDown in the country in 15 years.

The tour is scheduled from September 9th to 14th and coincides with AAA’s TripleMania 34, which will take place over two nights — on Friday, September 11th in Las Vegas and Sunday, September 13th in Mexico City.

According to Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, the tour’s timing aims to compete with CMLL’s 93rd Anniversary show on September 18th. Meltzer also noted that the CMLL event is expected to sell out, just as both nights of TripleMania and the episode of WWE RAW did.

CMLL has been experiencing a successful run lately with sold-out shows, and Meltzer suggested that WWE is attempting to disrupt the Anniversary Show significantly.