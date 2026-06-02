Nikki Bella Reveals Scrapped WWE Clash In Italy Creative Pitch

WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella recently appeared on an episode of The Nikki & Brie Show, where she discussed various topics, including a creative idea she pitched for Clash in Italy called “Ciao Bella.” This concept involved fun segments featuring stars like Oba Femi, GUNTHER, Penta, The Judgment Day, and the Women’s Tag Team Champions Paige and Brie Bella.

According to Nikki, the creative team liked her idea; however, it ultimately did not come to fruition.

Nikki Bella said, “I pitched this incredible idea called Ciao Bella! ‘Hey, you guys, I would love to do this, whether it’s pre-show or doing a fun commercial thing for a PLE or just make it social.’ It would be where I have these different moments with WWE superstars, so there would be a moment where I’m on the scooter with Danhausen and his scarf is flying in my face. I’d have a moment with Brie and Paige and have a spritz with the tag team champions, and then I’d be on a gondola ride with Gunther, and he’s just staring straight being Gunther, and I’m looking around like Emily in Paris. This is what gave me the idea: being like Emily in Rome, me touring with WWE Superstars.”

She continued, “The gondolier is another WWE superstar giving me the look, or he’s someone who hates Gunther. I have this other moment where Oba and I are getting gelato and trying a selfie with him, but the height difference… Judgment Day comes and slaps the gelato out of our hands. I had all these fun segment ideas with superstars that were very Italian and fun, that gave Emily in Paris vibes. I have a romantic spaghetti dinner with Penta. They showed interest. I was going back with the team, and they really liked the idea. My ending segment was me walking down the street, and they are going, ‘Ciao Bella, Ciao Bella.’ I take a pause and go, ‘Oh my god, I’m like so famous here.’ Obviously, because they call everyone Bella, but I think it’s because I’m Nikki Bella. It was cute, and they all loved it, but it fell through.”

You can check out the complete podcast below.

(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)