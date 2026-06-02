WWE SmackDown Reportedly Returning To Two-Hour Format In July

According to a report from PWMania.com, WWE SmackDown will return to a two-hour format in early summer, as announced in April.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer confirmed that the SmackDown episode airing on June 26 will be the last three-hour episode. Starting with the July 3 episode, the show will return to the two-hour format. Meltzer mentioned that USA Network and WWE decided to revert to this format, with a new culinary series starring Braun Strowman, titled “Everything On The Menu With Braun Strowman,” set to air at 10 PM ET. For its first month, the Strowman-led show will premiere this Friday at 11 PM ET, following a preview episode that aired last week.

As of now, neither WWE nor USA Network has officially announced a return to a two-hour format for SmackDown. Notably, WWE SmackDown also began 2025 as a three-hour show before reverting to a two-hour format starting on July 4. Meltzer indicated that the arrangement appears to be a “six months on, six months off” situation.