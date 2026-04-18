Former WWE Trainer Criticizes Photo Of Shawn Michaels And NXT Star

A social media post involving WWE NXT talent Kendal Grey and Shawn Michaels has sparked debate online following comments from former WWE trainer Sarah Stock.

Grey shared a photo on Twitter/X showing her hugging Michaels, captioning it:

“My boss is cooler than yours ❤️.”

The image quickly drew a strong response from Stock, who publicly criticised the interaction and raised concerns about professionalism in a workplace setting.

“Terrible look and perversely inappropriate physical contact for a corporate environment. If you’re a woman and just starting out, don’t be naive and don’t be afraid to jam the heel of your hand into your boss’s sternum to keep him at arm’s length.

This kind of touching isn’t ‘cool’ unless you’re a mark or a rat, and no woman should be subjected to full-body contact by a male superior. Get off her, stay off her, and stay off of every woman you work with. Ever heard of a handshake?”

Stock later clarified that she believed the situation reflected poorly on both individuals involved.

“on BOTH sides.”

The comments have generated discussion across social media, with differing opinions on the nature of the interaction and workplace boundaries within the wrestling industry.

As of this writing, neither Michaels nor Grey have publicly responded to the remarks.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for any further updates on this story.