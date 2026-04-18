Online Backlash Follows Vince McMahon Chants At WWE Hall Of Fame

Stephanie McMahon acknowledged both of her parents during her WWE Hall of Fame induction speech, sparking a strong reaction both inside the arena and across social media.

During the ceremony, Stephanie expressed gratitude to her father Vince McMahon and her mother Linda McMahon while reflecting on her journey in WWE.

“If it weren’t for her, and of course my father Vince McMahon, none of us would be here tonight—especially me.”

The mention prompted chants of “Thank you Vince” from sections of the live crowd in attendance.

While the reaction was notable inside the venue, it quickly became a point of controversy online, with many users on Twitter/X voicing strong criticism of the chants in light of the allegations and legal issues surrounding Vince McMahon.

Here are some of the social media reactions that gained significant traction:

@sistertonin: “You can literally have rpe and sexual abuse allegations spanning back DECADES and CURRENTLY be involved in a SX TRAFFICKING lawsuit and still have a bunch of dipsh*t men and your equally evil ass daughter in a room cheering for you and praising you. #thereisnohope”

@shiniestphenex: “WWE fans deserve the sh*t product that they’re fed on a weekly basis.”

@itsmekelsey_x: “The HOF should stop letting fans attend and just keep it for all the talent & their families. Them chanting for Vince and popping for him was disgusting.”

@JaimsVanDerBeek: “It’s really sad that so many fans value professional wrestling over respecting women.”

@nmatthewsninja: “Wow, eat shit you fcking clowns. Holy fck.”

@IANdrewDiceClay: “Never underestimate the brain power of a bunch of people who have crippled themselves financially to watch TKO’s interpretation of professional wrestling in 2026. Thick as f*cking mince.”

@kennymc1ntosh: “I am totally fine with a Vince mention because of who he is but a ‘Thank You Vince’ chant is so gross.”

The mixed reaction highlights the ongoing divide within the wrestling fanbase regarding Vince McMahon’s legacy and the broader conversation surrounding his impact on the industry.

As of this writing, WWE has not issued any comment regarding the chants or the online reaction.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more coverage from the 2026 WWE Hall of Fame ceremony and WrestleMania 42 weekend.