Saturday, April 18, 2026
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ESPN Reporter Denied WWE WrestleMania 42 Credentials

By
Phil Johnson
-
WWE WrestleMania 42
WWE WrestleMania 42

A notable media situation has emerged ahead of WrestleMania 42, involving ESPN combat sports reporter Andreas Hale.

Hale previously covered WWE programming for ESPN, including the 2025 Wrestlepalooza premium live event, which he graded a “C.” In March 2026, it was reported by Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com that ESPN had moved away from issuing letter grades for WWE shows.

Now, Hale has revealed he will not be covering WrestleMania 42 after being denied access.

“I will not be covering #WrestleMania for ESPN. WWE denied my credentials and blocked my access. Neither I nor ESPN has been told why. You can speculate on the reasons, but if you want answers, ask WWE. Let me know what they tell you.”

The situation has drawn attention within wrestling media circles, with Dave Meltzer also weighing in.

“After congratulating espn for the last story Andreas wrote this is very concerning. Andreas is fair and knowledgeable and this is a bad sign.”

As of this writing, WWE has not publicly commented on the decision.

WrestleMania 42 takes place this weekend at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for further updates on this developing story.

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