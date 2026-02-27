Xavier Woods Shares Injury Update, Hoping To Avoid Surgery

According to a report from PWMania.com, WWE star Kofi Kingston announced during the February 16th episode of Monday Night RAW that his New Day stablemate, Xavier Woods, has been dealing with a shoulder injury for the past three months.

Woods later provided an update on his recovery status during a conversation with Bill Pritchard of WrestleZone, saying he felt okay.

In a recent interview with O’Shea Jackson and TJ Henderson on the No-Contest Wrestling podcast, Woods shared further details about his condition, revealing that he has a couple of tears in his shoulder. The former WWE King of the Ring winner expressed optimism that physical therapy will be sufficient and that he will not need surgery.

Woods said, “My shoulder has apparently gone through the meat grinder. I have a couple of tears in there. We’re hoping that it’s just physical therapy, and I’ll be alright. If not, then ya boy will have to get cut open. We’ll see how it goes. I’m positive. I’m optimistic. If it is surgery, then that’s what it is. Everything happens for a reason.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

