WWE Notifies WrestleMania 42 Ticket Holders Of Earlier Start Time

According to Fightful.com, WWE has emailed all WrestleMania 42 ticket holders to inform them of an earlier start time. Both nights of the event will now begin at 2:30 PM local time, which is a change from the original start time of 4 PM.

Currently, this new start time applies only to ticket holders. WWE’s official website still lists a 7 PM ET / 4 PM PT start time for the event.

The show has not yet been included on its streaming platforms, so no start times are available for those services.

WWE WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on Saturday, April 18, and Sunday, April 19, at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The event will air live on the ESPN Unlimited App in the U.S. and on Netflix internationally.