Penta Opens Up About Paul Heyman’s WWE: Unreal Comments

WWE star Penta recently spoke with The Sportster about various topics, including his reaction to comments made by WWE Hall of Famer Paul Heyman during the third episode of WWE: Unreal Season Two.

Heyman expressed high praise for Penta, noting the strong connection fans have with the Mexican wrestler during his performance in the Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He emphasized that the company has something special in Penta.

Penta said, “Bro, to be honest with you, Paul Heyman means everything about this sport. He knows everything you need to become a big star and everything. So, I say, ‘Thank you for the speech about Penta.’ I feel so proud about me. I feel so proud about all my people, all my fans. And I start work, man. I’ll keep going. Hard work.”

Penta made his WWE debut in January 2025 and has consistently received strong reactions from the live crowd since then. However, he has yet to win a title. Penta will have another opportunity next Monday on RAW when he challenges Dominik Mysterio for the Intercontinental Championship.

