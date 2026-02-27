Randy Orton Reacts To Tom Brady Calling WWE ‘Cute’

WWE legend Randy Orton appeared on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss various topics, including Tom Brady calling WWE “cute.”

Orton said, “Well the thing with the cute line — so I’m just having fun at this stage of my in this stage of my career, man. I am just, especially after the injuries and and the spinal fusion, there’s no one on the roster that I’m aware of anyway that’s had a lower lumbar fusion, let alone a double fusion. So the fact that I’m doing anyway, like every second I’m in that ring, I am soaking it up. And I’ve been doing this longer than damn near anybody. Gosh, I just feel so grateful to be around. So hearing him call it cute — like, I’m having fun. 10, 15, 20 years ago I would have been hot. I would have had choice words to say for Tom Brady. But the RKO line, it’s funny because I’ll look at the comments sometimes just to get, you know. It tickles me, but people get so freaking upset and it’s like, we were just having fun. But Tom, if you want to take an RKO dude, Pat will call me.”

On how he has remained relevant for so long:

“Man, I think I’ve just been me. There’s a lot of like… as far as that goes, I take care of my body. And the thing is, early on in my career I think I got lucky. Because I was horrible to my body. Like, I was doing all sorts of s**t I shouldn’t have been doing. And I kind of had a reality check and I turned things around, and I just like, the in-ring work that we talked about earlier, I make sure that everything I’m doing, there’s a reason that I’m doing it. I’m not just throwing myself around.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.

(H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes)