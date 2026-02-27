Updated Lineup For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced an updated lineup for tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown, airing on USA Network.

The show will begin at 8 PM ET at the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Kentucky. It will also be accessible to international viewers on Netflix.

“The American Nightmare,” Cody Rhodes, Trick Williams, “The Young OG,” Je’Von Evans, World Tag Team Champion “Main Event” Jey Uso, “The Mega Star” LA Knight, and “The Viper” Randy Orton will participate in an in-ring segment as competitors in the upcoming Men’s Elimination Chamber Match.

Additionally, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Rhea Ripley (“The Eradicator”) and IYO SKY (“The Genius of the Sky”) will defend their titles against The Irresistible Forces, consisting of Nia Jax and Lash Legend.

Furthermore, Uncle Howdy from The Wyatt Six will face Solo Sikoa, the WWE Tag Team Champion from MFT, in a singles match.

Be sure to tune in every Friday night at 8 PM ET for live coverage of WWE SmackDown results.